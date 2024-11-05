Tense situation as Pastor Jerome arrives in Nawalapitiya

November 5, 2024   06:18 pm

A tense situation had been reported in the Mipitiya area of Nawalapitiya today (05) when controversial Pastor Jerome Fernando had arrived in the area.

The villagers had strongly opposed his presence when Pastor Jerome arrived at a location where a rehabilitation centre for children with mental disorders is being constructed.

Nawalapitiya Police officers had also been deployed later to control the situation.

The villagers allege that the true purpose of the construction was to build a religious place under the guise of a rehabilitation centre for children.

Amidst the strong opposition from the villagers, Pastor Jerome Fernando then left the location with his security personnel.

