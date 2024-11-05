Man arrested for sharing fake currency note with Presidents image on social media remanded

Man arrested for sharing fake currency note with Presidents image on social media remanded

November 5, 2024   09:40 pm

The 38-year-old person arrested from Athurugiriya for allegedly publishing a fake Rs. 5,000 currency note with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s image on social media, has been remanded until November 11 by the Kesbewa Magistrate.

On November 04, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a person who is suspected to have circulated a doctored image of a fake currency note of the Rs. 5,000 denomination featuring an image of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on it.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Korathota in Athurugiriya, is employed as a salesperson, according to police

