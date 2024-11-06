Sri Lanka relaxes restrictions on animal transport over African swine fever

Sri Lanka’s Department of Animal Production and Health has announced steps to issue a new Gazette notification, relaxing some of the restrictions imposed earlier due to the African swine fever outbreak.

Director General of the department Dr. Hemali Kothalawala stated that permission has now been granted for the transportation of healthy animals.

“Based on the current situation in the field, there has been a slight decrease in the spread of the disease this week, and it’s essential to protect the industry,” Dr. Kothalawala explained.

“We have relaxed certain restrictions and issued a new Gazette, which will be effective from November 4 until further notice. Previously, animal transportation was prohibited, but under the new Gazette, non-infected animals may now be transported, provided they have an animal health report from a veterinarian.”

“These animals can be slaughtered in slaughterhouses registered with the provincial office of the Department of Animal Production and Health. An authorized officer will certify and grant this registration,” she further said.

The new Gazette also mandates that slaughterhouses and meat refrigeration facilities must be registered. Meat processing and the sale of prepared meat from non-infected animals are now permitted, allowing restaurants to sell meat from animals confirmed to be free of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Western Province Department of Animal Production and Health reported that around 50 percent of the pigs in the Western Province have died due to African swine fever.

Its Director, K.K. Sarath, noted that Gampaha District recorded the highest number of pig deaths.