EC summons officials to discuss preparations for Parliamentary Election

November 6, 2024   09:42 am

District Returning Officers and Assistant Election Commissioners have been summoned to the Election Commission today (06) to discuss preparations for the upcoming parliamentary election.

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, stated, “A discussion is scheduled this morning regarding the parliamentary election to be held on November 14, 2024, with the participation of District Returning Officers, District Deputy and Assistant Commissioners.”

He added that the meeting would be chaired by the Chairman of the Election Commission and with the participation of all Commission members, as well as senior officials including the Commissioner General and Additional Commissioners, at the commission’s main office.

“It is expected to inform about the activities related to the election to be held in the coming days. All relevant officials will participate for that,” Ratnayake said.

