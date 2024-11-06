Businessman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Polonnaruwa

A businessman has reportedly been found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Muslim Colony area of the Polonnaruwa police division.

Investigations commenced following a information received by the police about a man found collapsed on the ground last night (05). The man had already passed away by the time his son brought him to Polonnaruwa Hospital.

The deceased, a 46-year-old resident of Muslim Colony in Kaduruwela, was identified as a businessman in the area.

It is reported that he had driven home from his place of business and was found collapsed on the ground with a bleeding wound on his chest, while his car was still turned on. Police suspect the death may have resulted from an attack.

The body has been placed in the Polonnaruwa Hospital Mortuary for the Magistrate’s inquiry.

Polonnaruwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.