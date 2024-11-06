Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allow the use of the Galle Face Green for miscellaneous social activities.

Earlier on 17 April 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers passed a resolution not to allow the utilization of the Galle Face Green, which is controlled under the management and administration of Sri Lanka Ports Management and Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd, a company managed by the Sri Lanka Port Authority, for activities other than religious activities.

Speaking during the Cabinet press briefing held today (06), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Vijitha Herath stated that the administration and maintenance of the Galle Face Green costs approximately Rs. 2.5 million to Rs. 3 million per month.

Accordingly, in order to cover that cost and make it a more attractive and safe location for local and foreign tourists to roam freely, as it was before 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that it is beneficial to provide the opportunity to be used for activities such as festivals, musicals and other celebration subject to suitable criteria.

Thus, the relevant proposal submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation to take necessary steps to make the administration of the Galle Face Green more orderly and transparent based on the concept “a clean and a green Galle Face Green” has been approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday (03).