The People’s Republic of China has agreed to provide the total amount of around 11.82 million meters of fabric required to be provided for schoolchildren as uniform materials for the year 2025.

Thus, after testing the sample sent to the Ministry of Education in relation to the relevant stock of fabric by the Sri Lanka Textile and Garment Institute (SLITA), it has been recommended that the fabric is suitable for use by school students.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology to accept the Chinese Government’s grant for providing uniforms to all school students for the year 2025.