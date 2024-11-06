Chinas fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms receives approval

Chinas fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms receives approval

November 6, 2024   10:49 am

The People’s Republic of China has agreed to provide the total amount of around 11.82 million meters of fabric required to be provided for schoolchildren as uniform materials for the year 2025.

Thus, after testing the sample sent to the Ministry of Education in relation to the relevant stock of fabric by the Sri Lanka Textile and Garment Institute (SLITA), it has been recommended that the fabric is suitable for use by school students.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology to accept the Chinese Government’s grant for providing uniforms to all school students for the year 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm