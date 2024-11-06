Govt to utilise unspent 2024 funds to clear road project debt

November 6, 2024   12:22 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the management of unused allocations for 2024 to settle the outstanding bills under the 100,000 km road rehabilitation program.

The 100,000km road rehabilitation program was launched in 2020 as a 5-year project. Due to the lack of necessary financial allocations since 2023, outstanding bills totaling Rs. 28.37 billion remain unpaid under the program, according to the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Vijitha Herath.

For the year 2024, Rs. 20 billion has been allocated for essential road rehabilitation work, with 1,000km of roads identified for rehabilitation, the Minister said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the management of the allocations for 2024 that have not been used so far to settle the outstanding bills under these two programs.

