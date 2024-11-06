Four ex-Customs officers sentenced to 35 years RI over bribery charges

The Colombo High Court has sentenced four former officials of Sri Lanka Customs to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment each after they were found guilty of the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 125 million in 2015 to release bus spare parts imported for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Furthermore, Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle also fined each of them Rs. 125 million while delivering the verdict in the case this morning (06).

The four former officials of Sri Lanka Customs were found guilty over the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 125 million from a businessman in the Panchikawatta area in 2015, in order to release from Customs a stock of bus spare parts imported to be supplied for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).