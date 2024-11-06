Sarvajana Balaya is for human-centered governance - Dilith Jayaweera

November 6, 2024   02:36 pm

The leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Gampaha District parliamentary candidate, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera emphasized his party’s commitment to establishing a populist political movement aimed at transforming Sri Lanka’s political landscape.

Speaking at a public rally in Gampaha, Jayaweera outlined the alliance’s vision to foster a people-centric approach to governance, grounded in values and integrity.

“Our mission is to bring back politics that serves the people—a movement that isn’t about taking advantage, but about delivering real, human-centered governance. ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ represents our tool to restore integrity to Sri Lankan politics, promoting values that genuinely care for the people, “ Jayaweera said. 

He highlighted that despite its recent formation, the alliance has quickly matured into a political force dedicated to unity and national progress. Jayaweera expressed optimism that the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance could act as a catalyst for much-needed change, fostering trust and cooperation across all segments of society.

