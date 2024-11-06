Recalled political appointees in foreign service set deadline to return

Recalled political appointees in foreign service set deadline to return

November 6, 2024   04:03 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath says that certain officials appointed to the country’s Foreign Service on a political basis have been instructed to return to the island by December 01.

Addressing the Cabinet press briefing today (06), he claimed that the children and spouses of MPs and Ministers have also been directly appointed to positions below top diplomatic positions.

He declared that such appointments would not be made in the future.

“Individuals who were not part of the Foreign Service had been appointed as ambassadors and high commissioners to foreign nations. We have recalled 15 of them.”

However, he stated that while the term political appointments is not applicable for all the appointments as some have previously served in the military in high-ranking positions and some have held various other responsibilities. 

“Direct political appointments have also been made in between. At the same time, the sons, daughters, and spouses of MPs and ministers have received direct appointments to lower positions in the diplomatic service. We have recalled them as well,” he said.

He emphasized that the process of making such appointments was highly improper and assured that this would not happen in the future. According to him, future appointments to the Foreign Service should be based on the relevant skills and expertise required to meet its specific needs.

“There is no justification for political appointments in the Foreign Service. In certain cases, individuals may need to be appointed to meet the economic and international priorities of the new government, and we will proceed with that. We have instructed all those appointed in this manner to return to Sri Lanka by December 01,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm