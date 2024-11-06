Court orders to probe false report on President published online during election

November 6, 2024   04:57 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (06) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to carry out a full investigation into a false report published on the internet regarding the incumbent President during the recent presidential election.

It is alleged that the report in question, published during the election period, had made false claims concerning the health of the incumbent President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The court directed the CID to investigate the incident thoroughly and to arrest and produce the suspects before the court.

The CID had presented the fatcs to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today, according to a complaint made by Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala,.

In his complaint, Watagala stated that this false information was uploaded to the internet via an account belonging to an individual b the name of ‘Subhash.’

Presenting an investigation report, CID officials confirmed that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

