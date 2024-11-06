Court to review injunction against e-passport purchase; Ex-President Ranil named respondent

Court to review injunction against e-passport purchase; Ex-President Ranil named respondent

November 6, 2024   05:17 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named as a respondent of the writ petition filed with the Court of Appeal challenging the previous government’s decision to purchase passports from two foreign companies.

Wickremesinghe has been named as a respondent of the relevant writ petition filed by Epic Lanka Private Limited, through a motion submitted by the petitioning party, when the petition was taken up before the two-member Appeals Court judge bench comprising Justices Mohammed Laffar and P. Kumaratnam today (06).

During the hearing, the attorneys who appeared for the two foreign companies named as respondents stated that their clients have been critically prejudiced through the interim injunction issued by the court preventing the purchase of 5 million e-passports.

The attorneys, who pointed out that the relevant injunction will be in effect until the hearings of the petition are concluded, requested the court to issue an order lifting the injunction.

Meanwhile, appearing for the petitioning party, President’s Council Viran Corea argued that the process of purchasing the passports in question has been carried out under an informal procurement system.

Furthermore, the President’s Counsel objected to the lifting of the injunction issued, requesting for an expedited conclusion of the hearing of the petition and for a final verdict to be issued.

Following the consideration of the facts presented, the bench ordered the petitioning party to file objections related to the request to lift the injunction preventing the purchase of passports. 

Later, the case was also ordered to be recalled on December 09 for the consideration of facts on whether or not the injunction should be lifted.

The petition has been filed by Epic Lanka Private Limited seeking an order invalidating the decision taken by the previous government to purchase 750,000 normal passports and 5 million e-passports from two foreign firms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm