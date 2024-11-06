Court to review injunction against e-passport purchase; Ex-President Ranil named respondent

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named as a respondent of the writ petition filed with the Court of Appeal challenging the previous government’s decision to purchase passports from two foreign companies.

Wickremesinghe has been named as a respondent of the relevant writ petition filed by Epic Lanka Private Limited, through a motion submitted by the petitioning party, when the petition was taken up before the two-member Appeals Court judge bench comprising Justices Mohammed Laffar and P. Kumaratnam today (06).

During the hearing, the attorneys who appeared for the two foreign companies named as respondents stated that their clients have been critically prejudiced through the interim injunction issued by the court preventing the purchase of 5 million e-passports.

The attorneys, who pointed out that the relevant injunction will be in effect until the hearings of the petition are concluded, requested the court to issue an order lifting the injunction.

Meanwhile, appearing for the petitioning party, President’s Council Viran Corea argued that the process of purchasing the passports in question has been carried out under an informal procurement system.

Furthermore, the President’s Counsel objected to the lifting of the injunction issued, requesting for an expedited conclusion of the hearing of the petition and for a final verdict to be issued.

Following the consideration of the facts presented, the bench ordered the petitioning party to file objections related to the request to lift the injunction preventing the purchase of passports.

Later, the case was also ordered to be recalled on December 09 for the consideration of facts on whether or not the injunction should be lifted.

The petition has been filed by Epic Lanka Private Limited seeking an order invalidating the decision taken by the previous government to purchase 750,000 normal passports and 5 million e-passports from two foreign firms.