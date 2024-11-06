PM meets ICC anti-corruption chiefs, discuss advancing integrity in cricket

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya recently met with key figures from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), including Mr. Sumathi Dharmawardena, President’s Counsel and the newly appointed Independent Chair of the ICC’s ACU and Mr. Alex Marshall, General Manager of the ICC Integrity Unit.

During the discussion, Mr. Alex Marshall noted Sri Lanka’s progress in combating corruption in cricket over the past seven years, emphasizing the importance of player education and strengthening the Ministry of Sports’ Special Investigations, according to the PM’s Office.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Andrew Ephgrave, Senior Manager, of ICC ACU Operations; Mr. Vije Bandara, Senior Attorney and Director General of Legal at the President’s Office; Mrs. Illeperuma, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Sports; and Prof. Shemal Fernando, Director General of Sports.