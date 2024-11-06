Russias Azur Air resumes winter flights to Sri Lanka Russia’s Azur Air has officially resumed its seasonal winter flights to Sri Lanka, with the first flight arriving at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (Nov. 06).



The inaugural flight arrived at the BIA at 10:05 a.m. this morning, carrying 332 passengers.



Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt) Limited welcomed the flight with a ceremonial water cannon salute, while Sri Lanka Tourism arranged a traditional Kandyan dance performance to greet the passengers.



For the Winter 2024/2025 season, Azur Air will operate five weekly flights using Boeing 767-300 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 336 in economy class, from five major cities in Russia: Vnukovo (VKO), Tolmachevo (OVB), Krasnoyarsk (KJA), St. Petersburg (LED), and Sochi (AER).

