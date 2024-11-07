Deadline for surrendering licensed firearms extended

November 7, 2024   08:46 am

The Ministry of Defence has extended the period granted to surrender all licensed firearms issued to civilians until November 21, 2024.

The Ministry initially set a one-month deadline, concluding on November 7, for all firearms and ammunition issued to civilians for self-defense and other purposes to be returned to the relevant authorities.

However, it has been decided to provide an extension to the relevant period, following the consideration of several facts, the Defence Ministry said.

On October 04, the Ministry of Defence announced that all firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for self-defence will be acquired by the government and that they must be handed over to the relevant authorities before 07 November.

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry stated that they will be returned pending a review and consideration of the need to possess such firearms.

Meanwhile, it is reported that several individuals have taken steps to surrender their firearms to the Sri Lanka Navy’s Commercial Explosives’ Storage Facility located in Welisara.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Defense has been petitioned in the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn a directive that requires individuals holding firearms for personal protection under licensed permits to return them.

