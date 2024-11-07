General Election campaigning ends on Monday

November 7, 2024   08:53 am

The election campaigning activities for the 2024 General Election are scheduled to end at midnight on Monday (Nov. 11).

Accordingly, the silence period will be in effect from midnight on Monday until Thursday (Nov. 14), when the election will be held.

During this period, any form of election campaign activities are prohibited, and the police are authorized to arrest any parties that violate election rules and to enforce the law, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, postal voters who were unable to cast their votes on the designated days are permitted to vote at the District Secretariat corresponding to their workplace location today (07) and tomorrow (08).

