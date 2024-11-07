50,000 foreign cigarettes and 210 liquor bottles seized in Pettah
November 7, 2024 10:19 am
Police have arrested a suspect along with a stock of illegally imported foreign liquor bottles and cigarettes at Third Cross Street in Pettah on Wednesday (06).
During a raid carried out by the officers of Pettah Police acting on a tip-off, 210 bottles of foreign liquor and 50,000 foreign cigarettes (250 cartons), which had been illegally smuggled into the country evading duty, were seized, the Police Media Division said.
The 54-year-old arrested suspect is a resident of Colombo 10, according to police.
Pettah Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.