Lohan Ratwatte and wife produced before court

November 7, 2024   11:18 am

Former Minister of State Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, who were arrested and remanded over the charges of using a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka, were produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (07).

Ratwatte, who was arrested by Mirihana Police in Kandy on October 31, was ordered to be remanded by the Nugegoda Additional Magistrate until today (Nov. 07). 

However, on November 02, the former Minister was admitted to the prison hospital owing to an illness, where he was subsequently transferred to Colombo National Hospital.

Meanwhile, on November 04, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of the former State Minister, was also arrested after appearing before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court in relation to the incident, as per a court order, where she was ordered to be remanded in custody until today.

