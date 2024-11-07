Sri Lankas official reserves up by 7.9% in October

Sri Lankas official reserves up by 7.9% in October

November 7, 2024   03:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets have significantly increased to USD 6.46 billion in October 2024, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). 

This is an increase of 7.9% compared to the USD 5.99 billion recorded in September 2024.

Sri Lanka’s foreign currency reserves, which is the main component of official reserve assets, have also shown a significant increase to USD 6.38 billion. This is an increase of 7.3% compared to USD 5.94 billion in September 2024.

In the meantime, the official gold reserves have increased to USD 42 million in October from the USD 40 million in September 2024.

This is an increase of 5.8% compared to the month of September, according to the CBSL.

However, this includes proceeds from the swap with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) equivalent to around USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm