More houses built under Indian grant handed over to beneficiaries

November 7, 2024   03:54 pm

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has inaugurated and handed over the Thiththavelkiwla Model Village in Monaragala to 24 beneficiary families. 

The Model Village Housing Project is being implemented in all 25 districts of the island jointly with the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing and Construction of Sri Lanka with grant support from the Government of India, the High Commission said in a statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka was signed for the project in October 2017. The project encompasses housing facilities for 600 low-income families of Sri Lanka, with a model village each consisting of 24 houses per district for families selected by the District Housing Committees, the statement added.

Model villages under the project have earlier been inaugurated and handed over in 11 districts: Batticaloa, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Kandy, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Badulla, Matale, Puttalam, Colombo and Trincomalee. 

The project progress is over 96% and the remaining model villages too are expected to be inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries soon, according to the Indian High Commission.

