Report on rice and paddy stocks handed over to President

Report on rice and paddy stocks handed over to President

November 7, 2024   04:22 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Trade M.M. Naimuddin today (07) handed over the report prepared by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on rice and paddy stocks in the country to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This assessment of the rice stocks available within the country was carried out following the President’s directive to gauge the rice supply amidst a market shortage of several varieties, including Nadu, White and Red Raw rice.

In response to the instructions, CAA officers had conducted inspections in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts on October 26 and 27. 

During these inspections, they gathered data on stock levels at large and medium-scale rice mills and engaged with mill workers regarding the availability and distribution of rice and paddy.

The findings are expected to aid the government in addressing the supply issues affecting key rice varieties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm