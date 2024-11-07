Report on rice and paddy stocks handed over to President

The Secretary to the Ministry of Trade M.M. Naimuddin today (07) handed over the report prepared by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on rice and paddy stocks in the country to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This assessment of the rice stocks available within the country was carried out following the President’s directive to gauge the rice supply amidst a market shortage of several varieties, including Nadu, White and Red Raw rice.

In response to the instructions, CAA officers had conducted inspections in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts on October 26 and 27.

During these inspections, they gathered data on stock levels at large and medium-scale rice mills and engaged with mill workers regarding the availability and distribution of rice and paddy.

The findings are expected to aid the government in addressing the supply issues affecting key rice varieties.