Dr. Shafi files complain against false charges

Dr. Shafi files complain against false charges

November 7, 2024   06:29 pm

Specialist Dr. Shafi Sihabdeen has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Public Security today (07).

The complaint was lodged requesting an investigation into his arrest and the distress caused to him and his family by making false statements with the intent of creating disharmony within the society as well as for the forging of documents in a deliberate and conspiratorial manner.

Speaking to reporters outside the ministry after making the complaint, Dr. Shafi stated that he had endured immense anguish over a period of five years and six months.

“It was not me who was freed yesterday.  It was everyone who stood for justice. I have a duty to do, to make sure that no one else is faced with this injustice.” 

“I filed a complaint against all those who acted against me. They looked for complaints after arresting me. Myself, my children and wife, were subjected to immense pressure,” he added.

Dr. Shafi was acquitted from all charges by the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court yesterday (6) when the the case against him, over charges of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, was taken up for hearing.

The Kurunegala Magistrate had ordered the case to be dismissed, after the Attorney General’s Department informed the court that there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case, and ordered the acquittal of the defendant from all related charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm