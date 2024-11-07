Dr. Shafi files complain against false charges

Specialist Dr. Shafi Sihabdeen has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Public Security today (07).

The complaint was lodged requesting an investigation into his arrest and the distress caused to him and his family by making false statements with the intent of creating disharmony within the society as well as for the forging of documents in a deliberate and conspiratorial manner.

Speaking to reporters outside the ministry after making the complaint, Dr. Shafi stated that he had endured immense anguish over a period of five years and six months.

“It was not me who was freed yesterday. It was everyone who stood for justice. I have a duty to do, to make sure that no one else is faced with this injustice.”

“I filed a complaint against all those who acted against me. They looked for complaints after arresting me. Myself, my children and wife, were subjected to immense pressure,” he added.

Dr. Shafi was acquitted from all charges by the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court yesterday (6) when the the case against him, over charges of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, was taken up for hearing.

The Kurunegala Magistrate had ordered the case to be dismissed, after the Attorney General’s Department informed the court that there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case, and ordered the acquittal of the defendant from all related charges.