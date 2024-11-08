Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today

Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today

November 8, 2024   09:21 am

The marking of postal votes for the 2024 General Election is scheduled to end today (8).

The postal voters who were unable to cast their postal votes on November 01 and 04 were given the opportunity to cast their votes yesterday (07) and today as special postal voting days, the Election Commission said.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayakes said that the voters who could not cast their postal votes at the District Secretariats in the respective districts where their workplace is located will have the opportunity to do so today as well.

