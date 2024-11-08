Motorcycle pillion rider killed by lightning strike

November 8, 2024   11:29 am

The pillion rider of two persons who were travelling on a motorcycle was struck by lightning in Eravur last evening (07). 

The pillion rider has died after being struck by lightning while the motorcycle rider was not injured from the incident, according to police.

Accordingly, an investigation was launched by Eravur Police following information received that a person had been killed by a lightning strike last evening (7) in the Perumeli Kandan area in the Eravur police division.

The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old resident of Vantharumoolai area, police said.

The incident had occurred when the two men were returning home on the motorcycle from a paddy field in the Uppodaya area.

Eravur Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

