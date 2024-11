A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued, officially appointing the Chairman and Vice Chairman for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, in the Galle District, under Section 66B (1) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance.

According to the Gazette notification, Kolamba Thanthreege Nishantha Perera has been appointed as Chairman, and Wagoda Pathirage Sumith Chandana as Vice Chairman.