Embankment collapse at DS Senanayake College in Kandy puts classes at risk

A large embankment at D.S. Senanayake College in Kandy has collapsed, causing damages to multiple classrooms.

The incident had occurred following heavy rainfall last night (08).

Principal Ananda Upatissa reports that 27 additional classrooms are now at high risk. All primary section classrooms and several others are at risk.

He stated that further heavy rainfall tonight (09) could cause additional damage to classrooms.

Authorities, including the Governor of the Central Province, have been notified of the risks, and educational activities will proceed per official instructions from next Monday, he said.