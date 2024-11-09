Sarvajana Balaya offers path to desired political change in Sri Lanka  Dilith

Sarvajana Balaya offers path to desired political change in Sri Lanka  Dilith

November 9, 2024   02:21 pm

The leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Gampaha District parliamentary candidate Dilith Jayaweera stated that the alliance has created an opportunity for the people to make the choice needed to bring about Sri Lanka’s desired political change.

Speaking this morning (09) at a public meeting in the Galle District, aspart of a series of campaign events for the upcoming general election, Jayaweera said, “It has taken us less than a year for this opportunity to arise. When we ran in the presidential election, we didn’t even know a single Grama Niladhari officer. Today, we have a large camp and a widespread network.”

“We are competing in all 22 districts, with strong candidate lists everywhere. We have given you a real chance to make the political change that Sri Lanka has longed for,” he added.

