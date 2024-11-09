More details revealed on 58 arrested over online scams at luxury apartment in Colombo

More information has been revealed about a group of 58 Sri Lankans who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on suspicion of involvement in committing online financial fraud.

The group was reportedly apprehended while residing in a luxury apartment complex on Havelock Road in Colombo last afternoon (08). The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (09).

The arrests were made based on information received by the Computer Crime Investigation Division (CCID) of the CID, which indicated that the suspects were allegedly defrauding money through the internet while residing at the luxury apartment complex.

During the raid, a total of 58 suspects, all of whom are Sri Lankan citizens, were arrested, police said.

Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that the investigation commenced after a complaint received from a foreign embassy in Sri Lanka. He stated that the funds in question belong to a Korean national residing in South Korea and that funds valued at approximately Rs. 300 million has been defrauded.

He further explained, “This location was raided yesterday. The facility was maintained with a monthly rent exceeding Rs. 9 million.”

“It was later discovered that this was being operated as an online scamming camp.”

The Police Spokesman said a 52-year-old woman from Colombo 07, who served as a director, and a 40-year-old man from Ragama, who acted as a manager, are among the arrestees.

“We have information that other individuals may also be involved, and there is evidence suggesting that this operation was directed by foreign nationals based overseas. Their primary targets are foreign nationals,” Thalduwa added.