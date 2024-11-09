Universities closed on Nov. 13 and 14

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that all universities across the island will remain closed on November 13 and 14, in view of the 2024 General Election.

This has been communicated to all Vice Chancellors of universities, Rectors of campuses and Directors of institutes in writing by the UGC Vice-Chairman, Senior Professor K.L. Wasantha Kumara.

The letter states that in order to secure the voting rights of the university students, the commission at its meeting held on November 07 decided to inform of the declaration of November 13 and 14 as holidays for students following undergraduate/postgraduate programmes at respective universities, campuses and institutes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had informed to take steps to give leave to staff of state universities as well as students so that they can vote in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Accordingly, the Election Commission had issued a statement that private universities and higher education institutions that are not under the government universities should also give leave to the staff and students to allow them to vote.

The 2024 General Election is scheduled to be held on November 14 (Thursday).