President reveals plans to reduce electricity tariff by over 30%

President reveals plans to reduce electricity tariff by over 30%

November 9, 2024   07:16 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that steps will be taken to reduce the electricity tariff by more than 30 percent in the near future.

He revealed this while addressing a public meeting of the National People’s Power (NPP) held in Dambulla today (09).

“We will create a massive transformation in the electricity sector within a period of one to one-and-a-half years. We will reduce the electricity bill by more than 30%. Give us a little time for that. We need time to reduce even the fuel price. We will do these things,” he said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)

PM Harini announces relief for students on stationary books purchases in new school term (English)

PM Harini announces relief for students on stationary books purchases in new school term (English)

Allowance for school children who can't afford books and equipment  President (English)

Allowance for school children who can't afford books and equipment  President (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today (English)

Port officials brief minister on serious delays in container clearances (English)

Port officials brief minister on serious delays in container clearances (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm