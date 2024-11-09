President reveals plans to reduce electricity tariff by over 30%

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that steps will be taken to reduce the electricity tariff by more than 30 percent in the near future.

He revealed this while addressing a public meeting of the National People’s Power (NPP) held in Dambulla today (09).

“We will create a massive transformation in the electricity sector within a period of one to one-and-a-half years. We will reduce the electricity bill by more than 30%. Give us a little time for that. We need time to reduce even the fuel price. We will do these things,” he said.