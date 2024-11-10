IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week

November 10, 2024   08:39 am

A group of representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka next week.

This delegation will conduct the third review under the country’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program provided by the IMF. The team will be led by the IMF’s senior mission chief, Peter Brewer.

Following this review, the IMF is expected to release the next loan installment to Sri Lanka.

During their visit, the IMF delegation will discuss the current government’s economic policies in detail. They will also evaluate the implementation of previous agreements with the IMF and review recent progress made under Sri Lanka’s economic reform program.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank recently assured IMF representatives during discussions in Washington that the government remains committed to adhering to the IMF agreement.

After the third review, the fourth installment for Sri Lanka under the EFF program will be released.

