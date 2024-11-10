Acting IGP asserts law enforcement free from political influence

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya affirmed that law enforcement in Sri Lanka operates without political interference, following instructions from the current government to apply the law equally to all citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Chunnakam Police Station in Jaffna, Weerasooriya noted,

“The government has informed me to ensure equal application of the law, and I have relayed this to all officials. After the last presidential election, no incidents of post-election violence were reported. This reflects a new culture in Sri Lanka and underscores the community’s support and the authority granted to us to enforce the law without bias.”

He added that any failure to enforce the law would be a shortcoming on the part of the law enforcement agency and its leadership. “We now have an environment free from external influence on legal proceedings,” Weerasooriya added.