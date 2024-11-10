Defence Secretary inspects security situation in Arugam Bay

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha is currently on a visit to the Arugam Bay area to inspect the prevailing security situation, the Defence Ministry said.

On October 23, Israel’s national Security Council had issued an urgent warning to Israeli citizens to leave popular tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka immediately, and classified the Arugam Bay region as a level four threat, advising Israelis to take precautions, such as concealing their Jewish identity and avoiding large gatherings.

“The Israeli security establishment is maintaining close communication with Sri Lankan security authorities and closely monitoring the situation,” the council stated.

It also advised Israelis in other parts of Sri Lanka to exercise caution and avoid holding large public gatherings.

The security alert followed a warning from the US Embassy in Colombo, which said it had received credible information about a potential attack in Arugam Bay. “US citizens are strongly advised to avoid the area until further notice,” the statement said.

The Russian Embassy and the UK issued similar warnings to its citizens, urging them to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings.

Security has subsequently been tightened in tourist hotspots across the island including Arugam Bay.