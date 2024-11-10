General Election campaigning ends tomorrow

November 10, 2024   12:04 pm

The election campaigning activities for the 2024 General Election are scheduled to end at midnight tomorrow (Nov. 11).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, stated that all election campaign offices established at the electorate level must be removed by November 12.

“Currently, candidates have set up campaign offices. All offices at the constituency level must be removed by midnight on the 12th. After that, only one office per constituency can be maintained by the parties and groups,” he explained.

Additionally, a candidate’s house can be used as a party office, however, no decorations or advertising are permitted in any of these offices, as per the election commission.

