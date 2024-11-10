Saudi Arabian desert turned into winter wonderland for first time in history

Rolling dunes, typically golden and sunbaked, lie transformed by snow and balls of ice – this is what a desert in Saudi Arabia looks like right now.

It is the first time in history that the region of Al-Jawf, which lies at the northern edge of the Al-Nafūd desert, has experienced a snowfall.

Footage shows the arid desert turned into an unexpected winter landscape, with the flakes still settling.

A caravan of camels are seen treading cautiously on the layer of ice that covers the sand.

People are shown getting out of their cars to capture the unprecedented weather.

Temperatures in the Al-Nafūd desert could reach as high as 55°C in places, so the sudden drop comes is a phenomenon.

State media reported that heavy rainfall and hailstorms swept through parts of the Al-Jawf region on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates National Centre of Meteorology attributed the unusual weather event to a low-pressure system moving from the Arabian Sea to Oman.

This weather pattern has brought moisture-laden air into an area known for its arid conditions, leading to thunderstorms, hail, and rainfall across Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring UAE.

The Saudi Weather Department has issued warnings of ongoing severe weather in the coming days.

Thunderstorms, additional heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds are expected to continue across the region, affecting visibility and disrupting travel.

Officials have advised residents to take precautions due to the unusual weather conditions.

Source: MSN

--Agencies