Man and woman killed in shooting at Ambalangoda

Two individuals including a female have been reported dead following a shooting incident that took place in the Urawatte area of Ambalangoda, police said.

Police revealed that two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle, had opened fire at the man and the woman who were also travelling on a motorcycle.

The deceased man and the woman, both aged 46, have been identified as a married couple who were residing in the Kuleegoda area of Ambalangoda, police said.

Police suspect that the shooting was carried out using a T-56 assault rifle while no suspects have been arrested as of yet.

Ambalangoda Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.