Monk arrested as another illegally assembled luxury vehicle seized

November 10, 2024   01:08 pm

Police have apprehended a Buddhist monk in connection with a luxury vehicle found in the Mahiyanganaya area that reportedly had no valid registration or legal documentation. Officers suspect that the vehicle’s license plate is also fraudulent, raising further concerns about the vehicle’s legitimacy.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the “Trooper” Jeep in question had been transferred to the monk through an informal document, without any official or verifiable paperwork. Authorities state that no formal ownership records exist for the vehicle, adding to suspicions about its origins and use.

However, police have also uncovered that the luxury vehicle in question bore the same license plate as another vehicle found in the Kurunegala area.

Police sources further disclosed that the monk, who is employed as a teacher at a school in Theldeniya, had been in possession of the vehicle for some time. 

Udadumbara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

In connection with the investigation, authorities have decided to present the vehicle to the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic and the Government Analyst for a comprehensive examination.

