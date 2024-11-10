Person arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 40 mln

The officers attached to the Narcotic Control unit at the Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a passenger at the Green Channel who had arrived from Thailand with a stock of narcotic substances identified as Kush cannabis concealed in the checked luggage and his backpack.

The passenger had attempted to pass the Customs area with assistance of a wheel chair, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The suspect was a Sri Lankan passport holder and had arrived in Sri Lanka from Thailand onboard flight FD 140 operated by Air Asia Airline at around 10.25 p.m. last night (09).

The 58-year-old has been identified as a resident of Maradana, Colombo.

The weight of the arrested narcotic substance is around 5kg and with a street value of Rs. 40 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

Sri Lanka Customs Narcotic Control Unit has requested the assistant of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and further investigations are underway.