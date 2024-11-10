Mahinda Deshapriya urges voters to properly exercise right to vote

Former Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya urged voters to cast their ballots properly in the upcoming General Election, avoiding the option of abstaining from voting or casting an invalid vote.

Speaking at a press briefing held yesterday (09), Deshapriya emphasized the importance of voting, stating, “The vote is our right, our power, our voice, and it shapes the future of our country. This is a reminder that we should exercise this right.”

“Other than death, voting is the only privilege we receive without a difference. If you don’t vote, those who do will decide the leaders. So, avoid marking an invalid vote or abstaining from voting; come and vote”, he added.