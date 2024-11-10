Special program in place for potential election-period disasters

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) announced that a dedicated program is in place to manage potential disaster situations during the upcoming parliamentary election period.

Director of the DMC Pradeep Kodippili said a special unit will be set up specifically for this purpose, with operations set to commence on November 12.

This unit will coordinate closely with the Election Commission, focusing on disaster readiness and response for a five-day period surrounding the election.

The program will cover two days before the election day, election day itself, and two days afterward, according to the DMC.