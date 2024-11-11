Health Ministry warns of fraudulent money collection scheme impersonating officials

November 11, 2024   08:38 am

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert regarding a recent scam in which an organized group is reportedly collecting money from health staff and the general public, fraudulently using the names of senior ministry officials. 

In an official statement, the ministry clarified that no health ministry official would ever solicit money through telephone calls, WhatsApp messages, or any other communication channel. It emphasized that any such requests are not legitimate and warned the public against falling victim to these schemes.

The Ministry of Health advised the public to refrain from transferring money to unknown accounts or engaging in any monetary transactions with suspicious individuals claiming affiliation with the ministry. 

It also urged those affected to report any fraudulent activity to authorities and take steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to the statement, legal proceedings have already been initiated to counter this scam and protect the public from similar deceptions.

