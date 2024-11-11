General Election campaigning ends today

November 11, 2024   09:41 am

The election campaigning activities for the 2024 General Election are scheduled to end at midnight today (Nov. 11).

Accordingly, the Election Commission stated that the silence period will be in effect from midnight today until Election Day and no campaign activities can be carried out during that period.

However, the Election Commission has given candidates time until midnight tomorrow (12) remove their campaign offices. 

The Election Commission stated that all preparations for the parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 14, have been completed.

A group of representatives from election commissions of various Asian countries who are monitoring this year’s election are also scheduled to arrive in the island today. 

Representatives from international election monitoring organizations, including the European Union (EU), have already arrived, with more expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the final rallies organized by the political parties related to the general election are scheduled to be held this afternoon.

The final rallies of the National People’s Power (NPP) are scheduled to be held this afternoon at the Municipal Council Ground in Gampaha and at the Somaweera Chandrasiri Ground in Piliyandala under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will hold its last rally in Aluthkade, Colombo, with the participation of party leader Sajith Premadasa. 

The last rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be held at the Carlton House premises in Tangalle with the participation of former MP Namal Rajapaksa.

