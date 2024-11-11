Minister Herath visits BIA; discusses creating special unit for flight delays

Minister Vijitha Herath visited Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo to look into the complaints received with regards to the delays in Sri Lankan flights.

During the visit, the minister had visited various sections of the airport and engaged in friendly discussions with the staff working there.

Minister Vijitha Herath has emphasized the need to create a special unit representing the airport and SriLankan Airlines at the airport premises to provide passengers with immediate updates on flight delays while operating 24 hours a day and to provide maximum facilities to passengers during the delays.

Furthermore, it is also stated that instructions have been given to the relevant authorities to take steps to minimize these delays.