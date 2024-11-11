Ministry accuses mill owners of creating artificial rice shortage, vows prompt action

November 11, 2024   11:27 am

The Ministry of Trade assures that there are sufficient stocks of ‘Nadu’ rice available within the country, as per the recent report prepared by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) pertaining to the national rice stocks.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Trade M.M. Naimuddin accused rice mill owners of creating an artificial shortage in local markets to drive up prices, and he promised immediate measures to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Maradagahamula Rice Traders’ Association says that due to the shortage and high prices of certain types of rice in the market, the sale of rice has dropped by about 50%.

In recent weeks, rice prices in the market have exceeded the government control price, with a noted shortage of Nadu rice. 

In response, on October 24, the President convened a meeting with large-scale rice producers, directing them to adhere to the control price, to which they agreed. Subsequently, on November 06, the Consumer Affairs Authority submitted a comprehensive report to the President, in line with his directive to promptly provide data on the country’s paddy and rice stock levels.

However, both consumers and vendors report that a shortage of certain rice varieties persists in the market, with available stocks often sold at prices exceeding the government control price.

