Govt. will face another crisis in 2028  Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Sajith Premadasa claims that the new government will also face the same consequences as the previous government by not being able to begin debt repayments in 2028.

Addressing a public rally held in Avissawella, Premadasa criticized the new government for planning to shut down the Thriposha factory which could affect the lives of mothers and children in the country.

Speaking at the rally, Premadasa added: “President Anura Kumara Dissanayake once said that he represents the oppressed society and knows the agony of deprived people. A week later after he assumed power, he plotted against the nation’s mothers and children by planning to shut down the Thriposha factory.”

“According to what we heard, the government is attempting to implement this factory closure through a private company. We would like to say that we will do our best to defeat this attempt. When they got to know that we spoke against this matter, the government began to deny the shutdown of the Thriposha factory.”

“Then, I would like to ask why they published the gazette notification on the 27th of September, just a few days after the incumbent president assumed power?”, he questioned.

“During the past few days, the new government who used the working public’s suffering for their advantage, are now contesting for the general election. The person who promised to fight for the remaining two-thirds of the teachers’ benefits, is also contesting for the election.”

Furthermore, the SJB leader said: “After they fulfil their political goals, they say that the country’s trade unions are useless and all of them should be dissolved. Please do not be entangled in this web of lies. If the country lets the new government continue its term, they will face another crisis in 2028, just like the previous government in 2022.”

“The reason I said the year 2028 is that the debt repayment process will begin in 2028 and if the government is unable to repay the sufficient debts, the country will be pushed down to bankruptcy”, he added.