General Election: Voters index finger to be marked instead of little finger

November 11, 2024   12:17 pm

The Election Commission has announced a key measure for the upcoming Parliamentary Election scheduled for November 14, 2024. 

Accordingly, voters will have their left hand’s index finger marked with an appropriate sign to prevent double voting and ensure transparency, the election regulatory body said.

This decision comes in light of concerns about possible confusion during the polling process for the Presidential Election 2024, which took place recently.

Meanwhile, if a voter’s left index finger is unavailable, the mark will be applied to another finger, as suitable, according to the Election Commission.

