Couple killed in Ambalangoda shooting linked to drug networks; drug feud suspected

Police suspect that the Ambalangoda shooting incident which claimed lives of a man and a woman on Sunday (10) is linked to ongoing drug-related disputes and tensions.

The couple, who were shot while traveling on a motorcycle in the Urawatte area, succumbed to gunfire allegedly fired by two unidentified assailants on another motorcycle.

Police report that the victims, identified as a married couple, had previously lodged a complaint with Ambalangoda Police, regarding a dispute with the neighbors.

Both had reportedly been embroiled in drug-related issues, with the man having a criminal history and being remanded on several occasions. Authorities believe that an earlier attempt on his life, which failed, was also drug-related.

Meanwhile, the deceased man’s brother had also been shot dead around a year ago in a drug-linked incident, according to police.

Police suspect that the recent killings may be a continuation of unresolved issues within the same criminal network.

Following the incident, law enforcement recovered a motorcycle suspected to have been used in the shooting. The vehicle was found concealed in a cinnamon forest in Denmark Colony, Meetiyagoda.

Authorities suspect that the assailants fled the scene on another motorcycle.

Ambalangoda Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.