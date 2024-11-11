SC allows to present Presidents stance on Deshabandus appointment as IGP

November 11, 2024   01:00 pm

The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on February 24, 2025.

The petitions, filed by several parties including the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, were taken up before a three-member Supreme Court judge bench led by Justice Yasantha Kodagoda today (11).

During the trial, the court also granted time for the Attorney General to file objections for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been named as a respondent of the petitions.

On October 29, the Supreme Court allowed naming former President Ranil Wickremesinghe as a respondent of the relevant petitions.

Furthermore, the judge bench granted permission for a request made by Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle for an opportunity to inform the current President’s stance pertaining to Deshabandu’s appointment as the IGP.

