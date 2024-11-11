2024 General Election: What to do if you have not received polling card?

The Deputy Postmaster General (Operations), Rajitha K. Ranasinghe announced that the distribution of official polling cards for the 2024 General Election has been completed.

According to Ranasinghe, 97% of the total official polling cards have been distributed.

He stated that those who have not received their official polling cards as of yet, can visit their local post office during working hours to collect them. He further said that this will be in effect until the date of the election.

“So far, 97% of the official polling cards have been distributed. We have received more than 171 million official polling cards from the Election Commission. So far, we have been able to distribute more than 165 million polling cards,” Ranasinghe added.

The Deputy Postmaster General further stated that the distribution process requires recipients to sign for their polling cards and if a recipient was not home at the time of delivery, the polling cards are being held at their designated post office.

“Therefore, if anyone has not stayed at home on weekdays, the postal department has made it possible for them to go to their local post office, verify their identity and receive their official polling cards until November 14, which is the day of the election,” he said.

However, the absence of an official polling card would not hinder the voters from exercising their right to vote, if they are able to provide necessary identification documents.