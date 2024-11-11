2024 General Election: What to do if you have not received polling card?

2024 General Election: What to do if you have not received polling card?

November 11, 2024   05:14 pm

The Deputy Postmaster General (Operations), Rajitha K. Ranasinghe announced that the distribution of official polling cards for the 2024 General Election has been completed.

According to Ranasinghe, 97% of the total official polling cards have been distributed.

He stated that those who have not received their official polling cards as of yet, can visit their local post office during working hours to collect them. He further said that this will be in effect until the date of the election.

“So far, 97% of the official polling cards have been distributed. We have received more than 171 million official polling cards from the Election Commission. So far, we have been able to distribute more than 165 million polling cards,” Ranasinghe added.

The Deputy Postmaster General further stated that the distribution process requires recipients to sign for their polling cards and if a recipient was not home at the time of delivery, the polling cards are being held at their designated post office.

“Therefore, if anyone has not stayed at home on weekdays, the postal department has made it possible for them to go to their local post office, verify their identity and receive their official polling cards until November 14, which is the day of the election,”  he said.

However, the absence of an official polling card would not hinder the voters from exercising their right to vote, if they are able to provide necessary identification documents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

JVP should apologize to estate community before election:Ex-President Ranil (English)

JVP should apologize to estate community before election:Ex-President Ranil (English)

Dilith calls on President for probe into Rohana Wijeweera's death (English)

Dilith calls on President for probe into Rohana Wijeweera's death (English)

President vows to return Tamil community's lands seized by govt. (English)

President vows to return Tamil community's lands seized by govt. (English)

IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

Mahinda Deshapriya urges voters to properly exercise right to vote (English)

Mahinda Deshapriya urges voters to properly exercise right to vote (English)

FM, Russian Embassy refutes claims of Sri Lanka's BRICS membership application rejection (English)

FM, Russian Embassy refutes claims of Sri Lanka's BRICS membership application rejection (English)

Govt. will face another crisis in 2028  Sajith (English)

Govt. will face another crisis in 2028  Sajith (English)